Jadon Sancho remains hopeful of bagging a move to a Champions League side - but Manchester United are standing on business when it comes to his price tag.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Jadon Sancho is looking for a move away from Manchester United after falling out with manager Eric ten Hag last season. Although time heals all wounds - and the England international seems to have patched things up with his boss - departing Old Trafford appears to still be on Sancho’s wish list.

The 24-year-old signed for Man United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, but after his falling out with ten Hag spent the second half of last season out on loan with the German side. This summer, Sancho has been flirting with the idea of moving to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and has given the club the all-clear to sign him.

But although the Red Devils look set to make a loss on Sancho, damage limitation is still the name of the game. According to French news publication RMC Sport, Man United remain stubborn in their negotiations with PSG, and are demanding £51.4m for his services.

Eric ten Hag is also keen to bring PSG outcast Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford, after the Uruguayan midfielder fell out of favour just 12 months on from joining the club.

Speaking to South African outlet 947 earlier this summer, ex-Man United coach Benni McCarthy said: “I told him [ten Hag] I think Jadon feels that if he apologises then he's going to be classed as someone who doesn't train hard, that doesn't work hard and that everything that was said against him was true.

“If you are from the streets, no one wants to apologise because then you're admitting you are not training well, you are lazy, everything you are accused of. Jadon wasn't going to have that. The manager just said that all he wants is an apology.”