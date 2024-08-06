Manchester United’s pursuit of an outcast Champions League star has come to an end - but manager Eric ten Hag is already looking elsewhere on his shopping list.

The Red Devils had been chasing the signature of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, after the Uruguayan was frozen out of the squad by new manager Luis Enrique. According to reports, the Ligue 1 side are holding out for £51.4m - the same amount they paid Sporting Lisbon for Ugarte this time last year.

Personal terms had been agreed, said football journalist David Ornstein, with Ugarte’s spot at PSG already being replaced by Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves earlier in the transfer window. Neves was another player Man United had been keeping an eye on, and was highly-rated by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

With United midfielder Casemiro still expected to leave the club in favour of the Saudi Pro League this summer, ten Hag is looking to alternative options - and a number of solid candidates have already emerged.

Chief among these players is Spanish midfielder and Euros 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad star has caught the eye of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons - but with progress on transfer talks stalling, the Gunners have since opted to press on with signing his teammate, Mikel Merino, instead.

Martin Zubimendi, right, won the Euros with Spain earlier this summer. | Getty Images

Zubimendi has a release clause worth £51.4m in his contract - the same amount PSG want for Ugarte.

Elsewhere, Adrien Rabiot and Joey Veerman are on Man United’s shopping list; the former is a free agent after leaving Italian giant Juventus at the end of last season, but the Red Devils would have to battle Liverpool and Arsenal for his signature. Meanwhile, Veerman is being linked with both United and Liverpool - but it’s rumoured that his past relationship with new Liverpool manager Arne Slot could turn the tide of that bidding war too.

So while Man United have plenty of options, they face fierce competition to sign any of their top transfer targets before the window closes later this month.