Nine years ago, a Manchester United forward burst onto the scene to an abundance of praise, with pundits calling him the “next Thierry Henry”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since that stunning solo goal against Liverpool, life in Manchester has not been kind to Anthony Martial. The French striker rarely found himself at the top of the pecking order, and squandered his opportunities when they presented themselves.

This summer, Martial has parted ways with the Red Devils, and despite a difficult decade in the Premier League, there are plenty of clubs looking to secure his services. Clubs from the MLS, Brazil and the Saudi Pro League are interested in Martial, and Besiktas and Marseille were also previously linked with signing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman, 28, turned down the latter two in the hopes that a better offer came forward - and it seems his patience might pay dividends. Lyon are hopeful of bringing Martial back to his homeland, while Atalanta offer an exciting project in Serie A.

Anthony Martial has struggled with life in the Premier League - despite spending nine years at Man United. | Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this summer, Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley said: “Anthony is on vacation. We are studying the different projects and we will take time. Anthony has made sure to be fit and ready for his new club. He has been training normally for two months.

“I hear reports that he would be too financially greedy with the clubs. This is not true.

“Anthony wants an ambitious project to achieve high club goals and get back into the France team. He will choose his club according to the sporting and family project. The finances are important for any professional player but they are not his priority.”