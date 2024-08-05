Federico Chiesa is a key target for Manchester United, according to reports. | Getty Images for FIGC

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a top Euro 2024 star

Top Manchester United target Federico Chiesa has brutally been told by Juventus that he is no longer part of the club’s 2024/25 plans under new boss Thiago Motta.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim that as many as eight players, including former Arsenal shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, Weston McKennie, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, Filip Kostic, Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia and Arthur Melo find themselves in that same predicament.

'They are out of the project and they have to find new club,” said Motta during a press conference after a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Brest. “We are convinced this is the best decision possible,” he added as Juventus marked themselves open to do business with other clubs.

Chiesa is arguably the most high-profile name on this list and he arrived as something of a poster boy for Italian football just four years ago, after a string of impressive performances for Fiorentina. He also acted as the catalyst for Italy’s success in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and was amongst the best performers in the entire competition as Italy reigned supreme in the final against England at Wembley Stadium.

The 26-year-old has had a frustrating four-year stint in Turin which has been marred slightly by injury problems. However, when fit and available he has still played a huge role in guiding his team to two Coppa Italias and one SuperCoppa Italiana.

The timing of the decision also appears strange as Chiesa has enjoyed his best individual campaign for the Old Lady after firing in 10 goals in all competitions whilst helping his team to a third place finish. Chiesa is renowned for his blistering speed and his ability to threaten defenders on the counter attack with his excellent agility, dribbling and decisiveness around the penalty area.

Manchester United are a team renowned for operating excellently in transitions when playing on the break and TeamTalk understands that the Red Devils are pushing to secure a cut-price deal for Chiesa. The winger is currently in the final year of his contract at Juventus and it is understood that he could be made available for a fee of just £21m.

Manchester United are thought to be the frontrunners for Chiesa’s signature at this time, but the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested in signing the 51-time Italian international.