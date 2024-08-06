Liverpool and Arsenal set to duke it out in bidding war for ex-Juventus midfielder

Liverpool and Arsenal are poised to battle it out in the transfer market for the services of a highly-rated French international.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After his contract at Juventus came to an end, midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a free agent and looking for a new club. Multiple news outlets are now reporting that the two Premier League teams are the front-runners to sign the 29-year-old.

Rabiot would be a useful addition to both clubs, with Liverpool seeking a replacement for Thiago Alcantara - who left the Reds earlier this summer - and Arsenal needing a back-up for Thomas Partey, who has suffered from injury problems over the past season. Being a free agent also means there is no actual transfer fee, giving both clubs room to do business elsewhere before the transfer window closes later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United had held talks with Rabiot too, but are believed to have since withdrawn their interest, with the French midfielder wanting a salary of more than £6m per season.

Manchester United tried to sign Adrien Rabiot two years ago - and had another go at signing the Frenchman this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Writing for CaughtOffside, Saikat Chatterjee said: “Signing a player of his quality and experience for free would represent an excellent business for both clubs. Both need to invest in a quality central midfielder and the 29-year-old French international would be the ideal acquisition for them.”

Fans from both clubs have also been fiercely vocal on social media, but for the opposite reason - they don’t want their team to sign Rabiot. Posting on X, Liverpool fan @LFCZamoe said: “Rabiot is terrible - Liverpool never wanted him.”

But Arsenal fans aren’t keen on him either. @Tonir2007 tweeted: “Rabiot is the worst midfielder in Europe. Such a horrible player.” @AFCNaseer_ added: “[I] don’t understand why Arsenal need Rabiot because they already have Merino; Rabiot would want to be a starter and I’m not sure whether he would be at Arsenal.”