The latest transfer updates from Arsenal

Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal have failed to secure the signing of Netherlands wonderkid Xavi Simons.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the 21-year-old after he produced a string of impressive performances for the Netherlands national team en route to the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Paris Saint Germain playmaker was involved in all six of his country’s games throughout the tournament, producing three assists and one memorable opening goal against England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Simons is renowned for his incredible technical ability, vision and eye for goal. He emerged through the Paris Saint Germain academy in 2020, but really made a name for himself during his one season at PSV Eindhoven where he managed 19 goals and eight assists from midfield in 34 Eredivisie matches.

The youngster enjoyed another successful season on loan at RB Leipzig last term by registering eight goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances. Such form had earned him interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, but PSG have instead decided to send the player out on another season-long-loan to RB Leipzig, with Simons describing it as the perfect place to develop his game.

He told the club website: “Everything I hope for my move to Leipzig has come true. I found a great time from the start, felt everyone’s full trust and was able to develop as a player and as a person - RB Leipzig simply offers the perfect environment for that.”

The Evening Standard understands that Arsenal are keen to sign a midfielder and a striker before the end of the transfer window. Ex-Newcastle star Mikel Merino is reportedly the club’s number one midfield target at this time although as of yet no deal has been reached.

Arsenal plan to sell England star after nine years

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has reportedly been made surplus to requirements this summer amid talks of a potential move to French giants Marseille. Nketiah joined the Arsenal academy from Chelsea in 2015 and has since gone on to make 168 first team appearances for the Gunners, including 116 in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has long been viewed as a future star for Arsenal but has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter. Last season he scored five times in his side’s opening 10 league games to earn his England debut but failed to add to that tally as he played second fiddle to both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

He boasts a formidable record of 16 goals in 17 caps at U21 level and is thought to be available this summer for a fee of £30m, according to Football.London.

The outlet understands that Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille are the frontrunners to sign the forward after agreeing personal terms with the player, but are still thought to be a long way off agreeing to the club’s valuation at this time.