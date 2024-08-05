Conor Gallagher is expected to join Atletico Madrid this summer, ending an 18-year association with Chelsea. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have agreed to sign Sheffield United youngster William Osula for a fee of £10m plus a further £5m in performance related add-ons.

The Shields Gazette understands that the 21-year-old striker will arrive for a medical on Tyneside on Monday 5 August, making him the club’s fifth first team addition after the signings of Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos. The Magpies have also bolstered their academy options with the signings of Rory Finneran and Miodrag Pivas, with a view to harnessing their potential.

Osula has been in Sheffield United’s first team squad since 2021 but has so far managed just three goals in 31 appearances across all competitions, with the majority coming from the subs bench. He also managed five goals in 21 appearances at League One level for Derby during a loan spell in the 2022/23 season.

Though Osula’s record at club level is not yet prolific, he is highly-rated by Newcastle’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell, who sees him as a prospect that could learn from the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

The 6ft 4inc Denmark U21 international is renowned for his pace, strength and ability to take on defenders. Prior to making his first team breakthrough, he boasted a record of 30 goals in 14 academy matches for the Blades.

Chelsea star agreed £33m departure to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea and England star Conor Gallagher is edging closer to a £33m move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old had been offered a two-year deal to extend his contract at Chelsea, with the option of an extra year. However, the proposal was not deemed favourable by Gallagher due to the length of the contract and the inferior squad role offered.

Gallagher has spent 18-years of his footballing life at Chelsea after joining the club’s academy aged eight. He has represented the senior team on 95 occasions and captained the Blues to a sixth place finish under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Brighton join race for in-demand Celtic star

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the long-list of clubs that are interested in signing Celtic playmaker Matt O’Riley this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Reporter Lyall Thomas understands that the Seagulls have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who registered an incredible 19 goals and 18 assists last term to help his team to a domestic double.

Brighton are in the market for a goalscoring midfielder after the loss of Pascal Gross to Borussia Dortmund but are expected to face competition from the likes of Roma, Juventus, Atalanta and Chelsea for O’Riley’s signature. Celtic are unwilling to sell the star on the cheap and are demanding a club-record fee in excess of £25m with Brendan Rodgers warning interested parties to ‘value the player not the league.’

O’Riley starred for Celtic in a 4-0 opening day win and helped contribute an assist against Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.