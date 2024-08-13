West Ham confirm eighth summer signing as Manchester United star joins for £15m
The former Manchester United defender has joined the Hammers for £15m - meaning the Red Devils have lost £35m on their investment after signing him from Crystal Palace 2019.
The 26-year-old has played 190 times for the Old Trafford outfit, and has agreed a seven-year contract with West Ham. He had been in the final year of his contract at Manchester United, but had fallen out of favour over the past couple of seasons.
Wan-Bissaka said: “It's an amazing feeling to be back in London and I'm excited for what's coming. I was born here and I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.
“I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players and push on from there - I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin.”
West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten added: “He's exactly the type of player we're looking to attract to this club while in the prime years of his career. He's an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly and who is superb in one-on-one situations.
“He's versatile too, which is clearly another positive.”
