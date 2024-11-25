Chelsea 'preparing' to battle Arsenal for signature of highly-rated Premier League striker
As previously reported by NationalWorld, Arsenal have earmarked their ‘dream’ transfer signing as Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has scored five goals in 11 games so far this season, with a total of 40 goals since joining the side in 2022.
But while the Magpies lay out mega demands for their star man, another club has now entered the fray to sign him. According to TeamTalk, Isak wants consistent Champions League football, and another London club may also swoop in for the 25-year-old.
Chelsea have now reportedly “made enquiries” about Isak’s availability, with manager Enzo Maresca keen to sign a world-class striker next summer. It comes after the Stamford Bridge side completely botched its bid for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen last summer.
Newcastle have valued their striker at a whopping £115m, which pundits suggest would give them enough cash to replace him with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres - so long as he doesn’t follow ex-manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United instead.
England international’s Premier League return
During England’s recent Nations League matches, one name that has cropped up time and again is Angel Gomes. The 24-year-old has been plying his trade in France for Ligue 1 side Lille for the past few years, and impressed under interim manager Lee Carsley.
His ability to progress the attack has now caught the eyes of a few Premier League teams - including the club he left as a youngster.
CaughtOffside has reported that Manchester United are the club most keen on securing his signature; new manager Ruben Amorim wants to stamp his mark on the Old Trafford side, and is apparently a big fan of the Lille midfielder’s efforts of late.
Man United are not alone in their pursuits though, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea already showing interest, while Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham could also hijack their bid. But he could keep himself abroad with moves to Atletico Madrid or Napoli - with both clubs also monitoring his situation.
It’s believed that Gomes will want a three-year contract, with an optional one-year extension.
