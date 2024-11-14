Newcastle star reveals his plans for the future amid growing interest from Arsenal

This Newcastle star’s future has been put beyond all doubt. | Getty Images

One of Newcastle’s biggest stars appears to have made his mind up about his future.

Over the past few weeks, rumours have continued to accelerate around Swedish striker Alexander Isak. Eddie Howe’s main man upfront is Arsenal’s ‘dream’ transfer target, and the Gunners are prepared to spend make their dreams a reality.

Isak has scored five goals for the Magpies this season, despite being ruled out for a few weeks due to injury. His contract at St James’ Park also does not expire until 2028.

Now, with one of the Premier League’s top sides showing clear interest, Isak has made his plans for the future abundantly clear.

Newcastle United's club-record signing Alexander Isak has been a huge hit since his arrival from Real Sociedad. | Getty Images

Speaking to Fotbol Skanalen, he said: “Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season - there have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.”

Liverpool star’s negotiations at a standstill

It seems inevitable that Liverpool will be losing a couple of their top stars within the next few months. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the right back looks likely to join Real Madrid.

The other player out of contract is Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old has been the target of affections from the Saudi Pro League, where he could travel for a lucrative paycheck. But as one of the best players in the Premier League, Liverpool are keen to retain his services.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the club and player are not making much progress.

Posting on X, he said: “Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025. However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart.

“Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe.”