Manchester United 'keen' on poaching star from mid-table Premier League rivals

Manchester United are looking to prise a top talent from their mid-table rivals, as new manager Ruben Amorim looks to put his stamp on the team.

The Portuguese manager took charge at Old Trafford at the start of this week (November 11) and is gearing up for his first Premier League game away to Ipswich Town on Sunday, November 24.

Man United are currently 13th in the league, but are just four points off the top six. The start of the season, under recently sacked manager Erik ten Hag, was the club’s worst in Premier League history.

Now, ownership group Ineos are keen on securing a 21-year-old defender from one of their closest league rivals. Football Transfers has reported that their target is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Milos Kerkez has been critical to Bournemouth’s success so far this season. | Getty Images

The Hungarian, who Man United would likely play at centre-back given Amorim prefers to play a 3-4-3 formation, could cost the Red Devils more than £20m, according to Transfermarkt. He has played every Premier League game for the Cherries so far this season, getting two assists in the process.

While right-back Adam Smith tends to play more defensively for Andoni Iraola’s side, Kerkez often pushes up into the final third to help with Bournemouth’s attacks. He would also be far cheaper than Man United’s other target, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been priced at around £70m by the Toffees.

Arsenal plot to snag Euros star

Over the summer transfer window, Martin Zubimendi was the name on everyone’s lips. After Rodri came off injured in the Euros final, the Real Sociedad midfielder put on a clinic as he helped Spain defeat England.

Cue the Premier League’s top sides clamouring for his signature over the coming weeks - until the 25-year-old committed his future to Sociedad, to the delight of their fans. At the time, Liverpool had been the club most linked with Zubimendi, although Manchester City have since flirted with the idea of signing him after Rodi suffered a season-ending injury.

All the top teams want Martin Zubimendi - but who will win his affections? | Getty Images

Now, it’s Arsenal’s turn to court the defensive midfielder, with manager Mikel Arteta believing he could provide the most valuable destination for the Spaniard next summer. The Independent has reported that after signing teammate Mikel Merino last summer, he will be asked to help tempt Zubimendi to the Emirates.

It’s unlikely that a move will happen in January - Sociedad had a mass exodus of players last summer, and Zubimendi vowed to not leave them in the lurch - but it seems inevitable that his future will be the central transfer saga in 2025.