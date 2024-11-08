Liverpool could soon add another top midfielder to their squad. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are gearing up to give a lifeline to one of Real Madrid’s sidelined talents, according to reports.

Arne Slot’s side are currently first in the Premier League table following a 2-1 win at home against Brighton last weekend. Now, as rivals Manchester City and Arsenal falter in their title pursuits (having both lost to AFC Bournemouth) the Reds are looking to consolidate their position with a shrewd January signing.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Aurelien Tchouameni is on the verge of leaving the Bernabeu after a very short stint at the club. The French midfielder, known for his physical and domineering presence, has struggled to establish himself in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI - more so now that Jude Bellingham is playing in a deeper role.

Aurelien Tchouameni doesn’t get many minutes for Real Madrid, but remains a highly-regarded midfielder. | Getty Images

The Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool are preparing a £50m for the 24-year-old, with the LaLiga side willing to negotiate a deal for the Frenchman’s exit. They added that Tchouameni would “fit well” with the Premier League’s intense style of play.

Since Fabinho left Anfield for the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool have not really had a dedicated defensive midfielder, although the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Endo Wataru have all been rotated into that position.

Man United reignite interest in Everton star

With the imminent arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim in the next few days - and the January transfer window on the horizon - it’s that time of year when Manchester United are linked with seemingly every player under the sun.

Now, one tabloid has suggested that they are reigniting their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The Daily Mail claims the Toffees need to move the 22-year-old on as they cannot afford to give him a new contract.

Will Man United move for Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window? | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Having been sidelined by injury, Branthwaite is on the verge of returning to Sean Dyche’s starting XI, and when fit is one of the first names on Everton’s teamsheet. It also comes as United are rumoured to be interested in Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Should Branthwaite arrive at Old Trafford, it would likely push England international Harry Maguire even further down the pecking order, despite the centre-back vowing to fight for his place in the side under new manager Amorim, who typically prefers to play three central defenders in a 3-4-3 formation. He wouldn’t come cheap though - Everton have valued their star man at £70m.