Liverpool and Chelsea have their sights set on a Premier League defender.

With last night’s Champions League fixtures out of the way, another Premier League game week awaits us. Arsenal will be looking to pick up the pieces after they were beaten by Inter Milan, while Liverpool will look to continue their strong run of form after their win over Bayer Leverkusen. Before that, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from today.

Liverpool and Chelsea both interested in Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez

Liverpool and Chelsea are both said to be keen on a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez - their interest will have undoubtedly been piqued after his stellar display in the Cherries’ victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Speaking with Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown said: “Clubs are definitely interested in [Kerkez]. Chelsea were interested in him last season and that hasn’t gone away, and I’ve heard Liverpool have been keeping an eye on his development too.

“He’s been important to the way Bournemouth have played and has been really impressive. So it doesn’t come as any surprise that some of the top clubs are having a look at him, but Bournemouth won’t be quite so keen to see him leave.

“He’ll come at a premium because of that, and there also seems to be a shortage of top-class left-backs in the game so that ups his price again.“But that interest is genuine and he’s one I’ve heard has attracted a lot of admirers. Whether a deal can be reached in January, I’m not sure, but Bournemouth won’t want to lose him mid-way through a season when he’s so important to them.”

Kerkez has made ten appearances in the Premier League so far this season, notching up a pair of assists along the way. At just 21 years of age, his best years are still well ahead of him.

Leon Goretzka has ‘no plans’ to join Manchester United in January transfer window

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka over the past few weeks - however, the German international has no intention of making the jump to Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who wrote: “Manchester United plan to make moves in the winter transfer market. Understand that the Red Devils are looking for an affordable striker.

“MUFC are also in search of a number eight, a central midfielder. Leon Goretzka’s situation is still being closely monitored. However, as of now, the 29 y/o still has no plans to leave Bayern in winter.”

Of course, plenty could change in the time between now and January - but for the moment, the Red Devils may need to look elsewhere to sort out their woes in the middle of the park. Goretzka has struggled for game time at Bayern this season - he has made just four appearances in the Bundesliga, all of which have come from the bench.