Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy wins £11.5m unpaid salary tribunal against former club
Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has won the majority of his employment tribunal claim against the club over £11.5m in unpaid salary the club withheld from him after he was charged with sex offences.
The French international and World Cup winner was later cleared of all charges after two trials. After being charged, he was released by the Premier League winners.
Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop said she had concluded that Mendy is “entitled to recover some, but not all of the sums claimed”, following a hearing at Manchester Employment Tribunal.
Ms Dunlop said that while Mendy was not in custody, he was “ready and willing” to work and was “prevented from doing so which were unavoidable or involuntary on his part”.
“In those circumstances, and absent any authorisation in the contract for the employer to withhold pay, he was entitled to be paid.”
Following the ruling, Mendy will be entitled to receive the majority of his unpaid salary, but not all of it. The exact amounts is to be calculated by Mendy and the club, or determined at a future hearing if they cannot reach an agreement.