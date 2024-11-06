Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City will have to pay former player Benjamin Mendy around £11.5m in unpaid salary, a tribunal has ruled.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has won the majority of his employment tribunal claim against the club over £11.5m in unpaid salary the club withheld from him after he was charged with sex offences.

The French international and World Cup winner was later cleared of all charges after two trials. After being charged, he was released by the Premier League winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop said she had concluded that Mendy is “entitled to recover some, but not all of the sums claimed”, following a hearing at Manchester Employment Tribunal.

Benjamin Mendy was released from Man City in June 2023. | Getty Images

Ms Dunlop said that while Mendy was not in custody, he was “ready and willing” to work and was “prevented from doing so which were unavoidable or involuntary on his part”.

“In those circumstances, and absent any authorisation in the contract for the employer to withhold pay, he was entitled to be paid.”

Following the ruling, Mendy will be entitled to receive the majority of his unpaid salary, but not all of it. The exact amounts is to be calculated by Mendy and the club, or determined at a future hearing if they cannot reach an agreement.