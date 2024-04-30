Three-time Premier League winner avoids bankruptcy.

A bankruptcy case against former Manchester City and left back Benjamin Mendy has been dropped after the Frenchman sold his house to settle a tax bill.

BBC Sport revealed that HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had sought a bankruptcy order against the defender over a bill said to be in the region of £800,000.

At a hearing before an insolvency judge, lawyers for Mr Mendy said an outstanding sum of just under £710,000 had been paid.

The footballer, who recently resumed his career at Lorient in France, was represented by Louis Doyle KC. Earlier this year proceedings were adjourned to allow for the sale of Mendy's house near Macclesfield, Cheshire.

Judge Nicholas Briggs agreed to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings. Though it is understood that the former AS Monaco man still owes just under £5,000 in council tax to Cheshire East Council.

Doyle explained that he is confident that Mendy will pay this debt promptly and claimed that he wouldn’t have picked up his post during that period as he was away from his property.

At a hearing in February, the court heard that Mr Mendy was bringing legal action against his former club after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

Mendy was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Doyle also revealed at the hearing that Mendy had previously been unable to pay his debts straight away due to the disparity between his current salary at Lorient and the one he had been receiving at Manchester City.

Doyle claimed that the left back’s salary in France is around one tenth of the one he had been receiving at the Etihad stadium.