Benjamin Mendy returns to football after being cleared of rape

Benjamin Mendy new club: former Man City defender resumes football career with French club FC Lorient

Benjamin Mendy was cleared of rape and attempted rape and is returning to professional football for the first time in two years

Kurtis Leyland
2 minutes ago
Benjamin Mendy is back in football with French side FC Lorient. (Getty Images)Benjamin Mendy is back in football with French side FC Lorient. (Getty Images)
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has made an instant return to club football just five days after being cleared of rape and attempted rape.

The French defender will resume his football career with Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient and he has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old had been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in October 2020. He also faced  charges of raping a 29-year-old woman at his home two years earlier.

The footballer denied all charges and was found not guilty by a jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy has not played a professional football match since his arrest in August 2021 and his last appearance at senior level came in Manchester City’s opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.

