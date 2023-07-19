Benjamin Mendy returns to football after being cleared of rape

Benjamin Mendy was cleared of rape and attempted rape and is returning to professional football for the first time in two years

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has made an instant return to club football just five days after being cleared of rape and attempted rape.

The French defender will resume his football career with Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient and he has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old had been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in October 2020. He also faced charges of raping a 29-year-old woman at his home two years earlier.

The footballer denied all charges and was found not guilty by a jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy has not played a professional football match since his arrest in August 2021 and his last appearance at senior level came in Manchester City’s opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.