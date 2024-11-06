Chelsea midfielder 'eyed' by Real Madrid as Liverpool suffer transfer blow

Chelsea could lose one of their star midfielders.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We witnessed a major shock in the Champions League last night, when Manchester City were trounced by Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP by a score of 4-1. It was a result that sent shockwaves through the footballing landscape - but what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

Chelsea could lose one of their top midfielders, as he is currently in the sights of several top European clubs, including Barcelona and Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s pursuit of a Real Madrid superstar appears to have hit the rocks, new reports suggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez ‘targeted’ by Real Madrid

Chelsea could lose one of their key players in the upcoming transfer windows - Enzo Fernandez is thought to be in the sights of Real Madrid, according to a recent report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri. In addition to this, he is also being targeted by Barcelona and Inter Milan, according to The Sun.

Fernandez has struggled since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, both on and off the pitch. He has made 13 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, but has yet to score any goals and has only notched up a solitary assist. He joined the club for a whopping fee of £106.8 million in 2023, but has yet to justify this mammoth price tag.

He has fared better on the international stage - Fernandez made his debut for his native Argentina in 2022, winning 32 caps since then and scoring four goals. Not only was he part of their 2022 World Cup winning squad, he also won the Copa America earlier this year.

Liverpool ‘unlikely’ to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni in recent months. While the Reds’ interest in the player is readily apparent, they are ‘unlikely’ to complete a transfer for the French international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Liverpool were considering a bid for the player over the course of the January transfer window. However, he is likely to be too expensive for the Reds to sign, given his importance to Madrid’s setup. He was signed by the Spanish giants for a fee in the region of £85 million

Furthermore, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti is a massive fan of Tchouameni’s. He says he is defensively ‘irreplaceable’ and is an admirer of the ‘qualities’ he brings to the game.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes, Ancelotti said: “He has shown all his qualities. He is very young, little by little he will learn to play the ball at the right times. Defensively he is an irreplaceable player.”

So far this season, Tchouameni has made 15 appearances for Madrid across all competitions, but has yet to score a goal or register an assist in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As mentioned, Tchouameni is also a regular player in the France national team. He made his debut on the international stage for Les Bleus in 2021 - since then, the 24 year old has won 38 France caps, scoring three goals along the way.