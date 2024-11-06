A former England international footballer has had “life-changing” surgery in hospital.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Dobson, who previously played for the likes of Everton, Burnley and Bury, was worried that he would need amputation due to a rare disease called Dupuytren’s. The disease causes tissue under the skin gets thicker and tighter, making it difficult to straighten or relax a finger.

In Dobson’s case, this manifested itself in the little finger on his right hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting his footballing career with Bolton Wanderers as a youngster, he was the first professional football player to be transferred for a record £300,000 when he moved from Burnley to Everton in August 1974. He made more than 600 appearances at a club level, and had five England caps, making his debut in 1974 against Portugal.

Former England player Martin Dobson needed surgery on his right hand - otherwise he would have required an amputation. | Circle Health Group

He said: “Dupuytren’s fasciectomy is not easy to pronounce but easy to recognise. My little finger on my right hand was bent right over and I couldn’t straighten it at all. I was told later that if I didn’t have an operation, in time, the only alternative would be an amputation.”

Dobson was referred to the Beaumont Hospital in Bolton, under the care of specialist surgeon James Warner. The surgery, performed under general anesthetic, removes the thickened, tight tissue in the palm - and about 90 minutes later he was out of the operating theatre and starting his recovery.

“During my playing career I had several severe injuries,” he added. “From a broken leg to a bruised lung and breaking my nose twice! It’s always daunting to face general anaesthetic but Mr Warner and his team were wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am healing well and have had occasional catch ups with Mr Warner and the private physiotherapy team. Everyone has been professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I’ve been lucky to have had the right people at the right time take care of me and everybody I came across at the Beaumont Hospital was in that bracket.”