Arsenal’s captain has given manager Mikel Arteta something to smile about after a challenging few weeks.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the first international break of the season in September, attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has been sidelined after picking up an injury during a Nations League match for Norway. Following his injury, the Gunners have struggled to plug the gap he left behind in the starting XI, and have picked up just one point from their last three Premier League games.

But now, it seems Arsenal’s luck is about to change.

The Norwegian, 25, was photographed in full team training earlier today (November 5) and appears ready to get back out onto the pitch. For Arteta, this could not come at a better time, with a number of tough fixtures ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Odegaard has been pictured back in full team training for Arsenal. | Arsenal FC

A statement on the club website said: “There was a welcome sight at the Sobha Realty Training Centre today as Martin Odegaard returned to full training with the rest of his teammates.

“Our skipper has been out of action for two months after picking up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway in September and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

“We head to Italy later on Tuesday afternoon aiming to maintain our unbeaten start in this season's competition, but all Gunners supporters will be thrilled to see Martin taking the latest step towards a first-team return.”