Arsenal player set to miss North London derby after picking up Nations League injury
The Arsenal captain was substituted during Norway’s Nations League game against Austria last night (September 9) after picking up an ankle injury. Norway manager Stale Solbakken told the media that his injury “looked bad in the dressing room too.”
More information about Odegaard’s injury is expected later today, but speaking to TV2, team doctor Ola Sand said: “He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening what happens next and what we will do about it.”
Odegaard’s injury means the Gunners are without three of their first-choice midfielders for this weekend’s derby game with Tottenham Hotspur.
New signing Mikel Merino injured his shoulder in training, and according to manager Mikel Arteta could be out for a few more weeks, while Declan Rice is suspended after picking up a controversial red card against Brighton.
Many pundits expect Arteta to move Leandro Trossard into the middle to replace Odegaard, with loanee Raheem Sterling potentially getting his first Arsenal start on the left.
