Arsenal player set to miss North London derby after picking up Nations League injury

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is unlikely to feature in the North London derby this weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arsenal captain was substituted during Norway’s Nations League game against Austria last night (September 9) after picking up an ankle injury. Norway manager Stale Solbakken told the media that his injury “looked bad in the dressing room too.”

More information about Odegaard’s injury is expected later today, but speaking to TV2, team doctor Ola Sand said: “He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening what happens next and what we will do about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Odegaard is unlikely to play after picking up an injury in the Nations League. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard’s injury means the Gunners are without three of their first-choice midfielders for this weekend’s derby game with Tottenham Hotspur.

New signing Mikel Merino injured his shoulder in training, and according to manager Mikel Arteta could be out for a few more weeks, while Declan Rice is suspended after picking up a controversial red card against Brighton.

Many pundits expect Arteta to move Leandro Trossard into the middle to replace Odegaard, with loanee Raheem Sterling potentially getting his first Arsenal start on the left.