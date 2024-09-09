England’s interim boss Lee Carsley has said he’s “definitely not” an England manager - but don’t panic just yet.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed after the departure of Gareth Southgate following his eight-year reign at the helm, Carsley has been charged with managing the Three Lions until a permanent manager is found by the FA.

But Carsley insists that he is “definitely not” a manager, and at first glance, this could be an indication of him not wanting the job long-term. England fans need not worry though, as he was simply differentiating between an old-school “manager” and a head coach - which is what he identifies as.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's interim manager Lee Carsley.

In fact, he believes that the era of a “manager” is way behind us, with a head coach instead simply focusing on their squad and the football they play.

Speaking after his 2-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland, he said: “I wouldn't say I was a manager, definitely not. I see myself as a head coach. I have some real good support around me who help and take a lot of pressure away from me. That's gives me the chance to coach and be on the grass and hopefully make a difference.

“That's the way I have got to do it. I couldn't see myself doing it any other way. I am really lucky with the people that are in charge and are my bosses. They know what my strengths are and aren't gonna ask me to be anything I am not.

“My strength is coaching, being on the pitch. This [talking to the press] isn't my strength, what I am doing now. It's something that I understand that comes with the job, as I saw on Friday. I have my own way of doing it.