Lee Carsley says he's "definitely not" England manager after 2-0 victory against Ireland
Appointed after the departure of Gareth Southgate following his eight-year reign at the helm, Carsley has been charged with managing the Three Lions until a permanent manager is found by the FA.
But Carsley insists that he is “definitely not” a manager, and at first glance, this could be an indication of him not wanting the job long-term. England fans need not worry though, as he was simply differentiating between an old-school “manager” and a head coach - which is what he identifies as.
In fact, he believes that the era of a “manager” is way behind us, with a head coach instead simply focusing on their squad and the football they play.
Speaking after his 2-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland, he said: “I wouldn't say I was a manager, definitely not. I see myself as a head coach. I have some real good support around me who help and take a lot of pressure away from me. That's gives me the chance to coach and be on the grass and hopefully make a difference.
“That's the way I have got to do it. I couldn't see myself doing it any other way. I am really lucky with the people that are in charge and are my bosses. They know what my strengths are and aren't gonna ask me to be anything I am not.
“My strength is coaching, being on the pitch. This [talking to the press] isn't my strength, what I am doing now. It's something that I understand that comes with the job, as I saw on Friday. I have my own way of doing it.
