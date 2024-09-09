Zinedine Zidane has explained why he is unlikely to take on the Manchester United job. | Getty Images

A former Real Madrid manager has explained why it is unlikely he will make the jump to Manchester United.

England's second game of the international break, when they take on Finland, is due to kick off tomorrow at 7:45pm - in the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the biggest rumours from around the Premier League today.

An acclaimed former Real Madrid boss has addressed links to the Manchester United post - additionally, a Liverpool goalkeeper has expressed his desire to leave the club for more first team opportunities.

Zinedine Zidane lays out obstacles preventing him from taking Manchester United job

Since Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his role at Real Madrid, he has been linked with a slew of high-profile jobs. The Frenchman has been consistently touted as a potential future Manchester United boss - though a recent interview with L’Equipe seems to quell this possibility.

In the interview, Zidane mused: “Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I'm not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way. Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

Caoimhin Kelleher expresses desire for first team football

Liverpool shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher currently seems unhappy at the club - he has expressed his desire to be a regular first team goalkeeper, which is not something that has been afforded to him during his time at Anfield.

Speaking with the media in a press conference, Kelleher said: “I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction.”