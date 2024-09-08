Mo Salah 'wants to stay' at Liverpool as Arsenal legend inspires shock Serie A move

Getty Images

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Mo Salah would ‘like to stay’ at Liverpool and break more records - according to former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

The Egyptian forward has become a legend over the course of a seven-year stay at Anfield that has brought 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances in all competitions. However, Salah is now in the final year of his current deal and has suggested he will leave the club next summer. Speaking after last weekend’s win against Manchester United, he said: “This is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

However, former Arsenal star Wright believes a chance to create more club history may well play a part in persuading Salah to extend his time on Merseyside.

He told the Premier League: "I do get the impression that he will probably like to stay at Liverpool and break records. He has got that legacy to play for. Let’s say he stays for three years. Even if he dropped off in the last year, that’s 10 years of unbelievable service. I believe that he will probably stay if Liverpool go about it. And I know that people get very nervy around giving contracts to people in their 30s, but I think that he’s an exception in the way that he prepares himself and plays.”

Arsenal legend inspired shock Serie A move

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was the inspiration behind Sergi Roberto’s decision to snub Premier League interest and joined Serie A newcomers Como.

Roberto made over 370 appearances for Barcelona after coming through the famed La Masia academy and enjoying a 14-year stay in the Catalan giants senior setup. The 11-times capped Spain international went on to land 20 major honours throughout that period and that included two Champions League Final wins, seven La Liga titles and six Copa del Rey final wins. However, Roberto left his boyhood club earlier this summer and was the subject of interest from across Europe, the Middle East and the Premier League.

However, the presence of his former Barcelona team-mate and now Como coach Fabregas ensured the 32-year-old opted against more lucrative offers to join a side that secured promotion into Italy’s top tier as Serie B runners-up last season.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I was lucky to have captains (Puyol, Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Busquets])who were my idols as men and footballers—legends. It’s an honor to have him [Fabregas] as a coach. He was one of the best footballers in the world, and now I can’t wait to start his adventure by his side. He has just started his career, and I am sure we’ll help each other in many ways. I had offers from Spain, the Middle East, and others from Europe, as well as Serie A and Premier, but when I spoke to Fabregas for the first time, I understood how ambitious the club was. The target is to stay in Serie A, but I appreciate that Cesc and the club think big. Having him as a coach impacted my decision, and, not less importantly, Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world.“