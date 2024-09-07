Liverpool legend and former club captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86 after health battle with Alzheimer's disease
The ex-Scottish international made 454 appearances for the Merseyside club between 1961 and 1971, with more than 400 of those appearances seeing Yeats captaining his team. His tally as captain has only been beaten by fellow Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
In a statement, the club said: “Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former captain Ron Yeats. In the words of Bill Shankly, a ‘colossus’ in club history, the Scot died on Friday night at the age of 86, having sadly suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years.”
Yeats signed for the Reds in 1961 after spending time at Dundee United in his native Scotland. As a key part of Bill Shankly’s squad, Yeats quickly rose through the ranks and was made club captain just months after his Merseyside move.
His achievements with the club included claiming the Second Division league title in 1962, before going on to win the League One title twice. As captain, he also lifted the FA Cup and Charity Shield three times.
After leaving the Reds in 1971, he went on to appear for Tranmere Rovers as a player-manager, as well as Barrow and Formby. He also achieved two international caps for Scotland throughout his playing career.
Liverpool FC added: “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time. Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect. Rest in peace, Ron Yeats 1937-2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.