Getty Images

A roundup of some of the latest Premier League transfer stories this weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pin has been placed in this season’s Premier League action as the international break plays out. With the transfer window not long closed for business, clubs are now pushing ahead with their respective missions, but that hasn’t stopped further rumours from appearing and post-summer fallout being discussed.

As we wait for the Premier League to return, let’s take a look at some of the latest major talking points on the transfer rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finger pointed for Newcastle’s failed Guehi move

Crystal Palace were a hotbed for transfer interest this summer and Marc Guehi was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League. While Liverpool and Manchester United both had a foot in the door, it was Newcastle United who emerged as the leading candidates.

However, a move did not materialise and new sporting director Paul Mitchell recently told the media that the club could not ‘just keep spending, spending’ at will. The Magpies saw four bids rejected for Guehi as Palace stuck firm on their £70 million asking price, but Keith Wyness believes there was a fault within the new leadership group at St James’ Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa and Everton chief said: “I don’t think it was PSR which prevented the Guehi deal going through. I was convinced this deal would go through. Where I think Newcastle went wrong was the new leadership group at the club.

“Amanda Staveley and her husband had amazing negotiation skills, and I don’t think the new group coming in have managed to get it over the line. That’s my opinion. I think it was more a problem on the Newcastle side, handling Steve Parish and Crystal Palace, more than a problem with finances. I don’t think PSR is the villain in this issue. Newcastle will regret not getting this Guehi deal done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool star backed to pen new deal

Another Football Insider report claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘most likely’ to sign a new deal with Liverpool out of the three players approaching the end of their contracts. There has been a lot of speculation over the future of the vice-captain, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The trio will reach the end of their terms next summer and so far, it remains to be seen who will opt to extend their stay at Anfield. Following on from the report that Salah is ‘desperate’ to sign a new contract, FI claims that Liverpool will ‘push hard’ to get a deal over the line with Alexander-Arnold.

Despite his recent links to Real Madrid, the right-back is reportedly ‘in no rush’ to leave his boyhood club and the Reds view him as the future captain of the club. However, until a new deal is announced by the club, speculation will continue over the future of Alexander-Arnold, just like his teammates in a similar position.