Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle have been tipped for a three-team transfer battle next summer.

England are gearing up for their international fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League - while the Three Lions make preparations, let’s take a look at what is circulating in the Premier League rumour mill today.

A host of top clubs in the Premier League - including Liverpool and Manchester City - are set to vie for the signature of a coveted defender next summer. Meanwhile, a key player at Newcastle United could soon sign a new contract at the Toon, amid interest from elsewhere.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United all ‘linked’ with move for Marc Guehi next summer

Marc Guehi looked set to leave Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window - nevertheless, despite Newcastle’s best efforts, he remained at Selhurst Park. Next summer may not be quite the same - Manchester City and Liverpool are set to make an effort to sign him, alongside the Magpies.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail [via TEAMtalk]. Palace demanded a fee of £70 million for the England international’s signature this summer - next year, their demands could be similarly high. Despite this, it should be noted that by July 2025, Guehi will have just one year left on his existing deal.

Anthony Gordon ‘preparing’ for Newcastle United contract talks

Similar to Guehi, Anthony Gordon was a man in demand in the transfer window, but ultimately ended up staying in place at his current club. Now, the former Everton academy graduate is ready to enter contract talks with Newcastle, which would put any further transfer speculation to bed.

This is according to a report from Football Insider. Gordon is one of the most important players within the Magpies’ squad - last season, the 23 year old made 35 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and racking up ten assists along the way.