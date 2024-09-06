Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr in May | Getty Images

The Portuguese has redefined what is possible in football. But the longer he stays, the more his legacy is at risk.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 39, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records. Last night saw him net his 900th career goal in Portugal’s victory over Croatia, an apparent retort to every doubter and naysayer who criticised his performance for his country at the Euros or accused him of clinging to a version of himself that is no longer recognisable.

There can be no doubt that his name will go (and already has gone) down in the history books as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, in the modern game; nobody has been as prolific in front of goal or been such a serial winner. He just can’t stop - and that’s the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronaldo has never been a quitter. Half the anecdotes about him from teammates and coaches concern his work ethic, his hours spent alone on the training pitch in a constant quest to improve himself, his allergy to accepting anything other than the best. It was probably his most respected quality, but now it’s making him his own worst enemy. It’s widely accepted that Ronaldo’s peak years were his first spell at Manchester United and his nine years with Real Madrid, and that after leaving Juventus in 2021 his career has generally gone downhill.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr in May | Getty Images

That trend is more difficult to spot when ‘downhill’ still involves scoring every two games and captaining your country at major tournaments, but it’s there, and he can’t accept it. It’s telling that while several teammates and former clubs have paid tribute to him online after last night’s milestone, the most elaborate tribute - a montage of several of his goals, boasting ‘history of football rewritten’ - was from his own account.

The 39-year-old captioned the post “I dreamed of this, and I have more dreams” - seemingly indicating that he views this as a stepping stone rather than a finishing line. But is there anything to gain by continuing?

Undoubtedly Ronaldo would argue he still wants to compete at the highest level for as long as he can, but that point wavers slightly when you consider his choice to move to the Saudi Pro League rather than move to any of the multitude of European clubs that would doubtless have taken him. Saudi’s league is becoming more competitive and growing in profile with a number of high-profile stars moving there, but its overwhelming reputation is still that of a twilight league where legends go to play out their last years on eye-watering pay packets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the eyes of most fans, that is the fate Ronaldo has chosen over a potential contract in Europe on lower wages, but in a more competitive atmosphere. That flies in the face of the idea that he’s keen to push himself as much as possible, and suggests that his reasons for prolonging his career are shallower. Can he reach 1,000 goals - even if the last 100 come against easier opponents?

Can he get to another major tournament with Portugal - even if it denies a younger talent a spot? His obsession with extending every record he can is beginning to come at the expense of his legacy.

The lowest point for Ronaldo came during this summer’s European Championships, where he ended up breaking down in tears on the pitch after failing to score a penalty against Slovenia. It came during a tournament where he failed to score a single goal (except in a penalty shootout) and it felt as though he was on the pitch largely out of a sense of obligation from the manager.

The problem of him being a bigger personality than his boss is not new: Ronaldo’s second exit from Manchester United came about in bitter circumstances after saying there was no respect between himself and Erik ten Hag. Those strong words were due to the Dutchman’s apparent crime of benching him in some games - it’s no wonder Martínez didn’t want to risk his wrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronaldo poisoned his relationship with United fans and is in danger of doing so with Portugal fans if he continues to hold a place that might be better filled by a younger talent.

He has the opportunity, now, to leave on a high. In the age of social media, his lowest moments will be immortalised and regurgitated just as much as his best ones - possibly more, because a player of his legendary status will almost inevitably draw huge criticism for any mistake - and those low points will only become more frequent the longer he drags this process out. It’s getting to the stage where the games and goals that wrote him into the history books are getting further and further into the past tense, and frustration is starting to take the place of adoration.

The player who scored five goals at the 2020 European Championships managed none in 500 minutes at this year’s edition despite featuring in every match. His status as a legend is unquestionable, but the idea that he is still a world-beating player is starting to feel more like a myth.

Ronaldo has nothing left to prove. Nobody can argue that he hasn’t marked himself out as one of the greatest players of all time; that’s he’s appeared at more European Championships, scored more goals, and generally struck fear into more teams than anyone else. The 900 career goals is an almost incomprehensible milestone and one that deserves to be praised. He has written himself into the history books, but how he’s described in them is likely to get worse rather than better until he accepts that his time on top of the world is at an end.

So 900 goals is enough - more than enough. It’s time to let someone else have a turn.