Ex-Chelsea captain hits back at critics as former Everton midfielder finds new club
We are in the midst of an international break - as England gear up for their Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, what is happening back home in the Premier League?
A former Chelsea player has addressed the circumstances of his Stamford Bridge departure - meanwhile, a player who was released by Everton has found a new club.
Conor Gallagher clears water following Chelsea departure
Since Conor Gallagher left Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid, several audiences have indicated that he may have been sold due to a lack of natural ability - nevertheless, the former Crystal Palace loanee has dismissed these claims.
Speaking on the notion that he was let go because of his perceived lack of technical ability, Gallagher said [via TalkSPORT]: “I don’t think that’s true. Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me. The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch.
“I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea. With Chelsea, I have only got good things to say. I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team.”
Former Everton player Andre Gomes ‘undergoing medical’ at LOSC Lille
The 29-cap Portuguese international Andre Gomes left Everton in the summer on a free transfer when his contract expired. Now, the 31-year-old appears to have found a new club - according to a report from journalist Sebastien Denis, he is set to undergo a medical at Lille.
Gomes made 73 Premier League appearances during his five years at Everton, scoring a single goal along the way. Outside Goodison Park, Gomes also featured for clubs such as Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona.