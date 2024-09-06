Ex-Chelsea captain hits back at critics as former Everton midfielder finds new club

Conor Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid in the summer. | Getty Images

A former Chelsea star has addressed his departure from the club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are in the midst of an international break - as England gear up for their Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, what is happening back home in the Premier League?

A former Chelsea player has addressed the circumstances of his Stamford Bridge departure - meanwhile, a player who was released by Everton has found a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Gallagher clears water following Chelsea departure

Since Conor Gallagher left Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid, several audiences have indicated that he may have been sold due to a lack of natural ability - nevertheless, the former Crystal Palace loanee has dismissed these claims.

Speaking on the notion that he was let go because of his perceived lack of technical ability, Gallagher said [via TalkSPORT]: “I don’t think that’s true. Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me. The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch.

“I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea. With Chelsea, I have only got good things to say. I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team.”

Former Everton player Andre Gomes ‘undergoing medical’ at LOSC Lille

The 29-cap Portuguese international Andre Gomes left Everton in the summer on a free transfer when his contract expired. Now, the 31-year-old appears to have found a new club - according to a report from journalist Sebastien Denis, he is set to undergo a medical at Lille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomes made 73 Premier League appearances during his five years at Everton, scoring a single goal along the way. Outside Goodison Park, Gomes also featured for clubs such as Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona.