The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, September 8th

Manchester City are aiming to win the league title again this season but will have Liverpool and Arsenal potentially chasing them down. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will both be aiming for higher finishes.

Premier League football has taken a step back this weekend due to the international break. Nevertheless, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division…

Arsenal defender targeted

Arsenal defender William Saliba is being linked with a move to Real Madrid. According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, the La Liga giants are ‘interested’ in a swoop for the centre-back.

Saliba, who is 23-year-old, joined the Gunners in 2019 and has become one of their most prized assets over recent years. He has made 86 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with five goals from the back.

Newcastle United have January targets in mind

Newcastle United are ‘considering’ January approaches for Manchester United’s Antony or Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga in January, CaughtOffside claim. Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his attacking ranks this winter.

Antony moved to Old Trafford in 2022 from Ajax and has since scored 11 goals in 83 games for Erik ten Hag’s side. As for Elanga, he was snapped up by Forest in 2023 and has found the net on five occasions in 43 outings.

Manchester City contract boost

Erling Haaland is poised to sign contract at Manchester City, as per Marca. The prolific striker is set to commit his future to the champions.

The 24-year-old has won the title twice so far since he linked up with Pep Guardiola’s side, as well as the Champions League. He has fired 97 goals in 102 matches so far for the North West outfit.

Guardiola said at the end of August: “When he arrived he came from Dortmund with a lot of problems with injuries. This season I have the feeling he’s better. I don’t know, I don’t want to say ever because he scored 50/60 goals every season so to be better it’s difficult.

“But finish the training sessions and stay on the pitch a little bit more for the finishing, crosses and I spoke with his physios and he feels perfect and has no niggles. In the first season he had a lot. So he was always smiling. Of course, it’s one game a week, tiredness will come, winter will come.

“Now’s the time to play Nations League with Norway, 10-hour flight, 10 hours back. This kind of stuff accumulates. That’s why you have to be careful but so far and the end part of the States to come back and be focused and trained, it’s really good.”