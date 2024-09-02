Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from the Premier League.

Newcastle United outcast Jamal Lewis is closing in on a shock loan move to Brazilian club Sao Paulo as his underwhelming four-year spell at St James Park looks to be coming to an end.

The 36-times capped Northern Ireland international made a £15m switch to Newcastle in the summer of 2020 as he made an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation with Norwich City. After making his debut in a 2-0 win at West Ham United, Lewis went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions during his first season on Tyneside but a combination of a lack of form and a groin injury meant his second season produced just a further six appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the time he had recovered, Lewis had slipped down the pecking order after the likes of Matt Targett and Dan Burn joined the Magpies and he joined Championship club Watford on a season-long loan move last summer. No permanent move to Vicarage Road was forthcoming and the 26-year-old returned to Tyneside at the end of the campaign. Lewis featured for Eddie Howe’s side during pre-season friendlies against the likes of Hull City, SpVgg Unterhaching, Yokohama F. Marinos and Stade Brestois - but the Magpies boss appeared to hint the defender would be allowed to depart if a suitable offer was received.

Howe said: "I think we’ll see with Jamal. I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his. Working with him, a great attitude, wants to improve and he’s really benefited from his loan spell. Coming back into the group, he’s trained really well. Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”

Several Championship clubs were tentatively linked with loan moves for Lewis during the summer transfer window but the former Norwich City left-back remained at St James Park when the window came to a close at 11pm on Friday night. However, the latest reports have suggested Lewis may now have a somewhat surprise route out of Newcastle and one that is highly likely to bring an end to his underwhelming stint on Tyneside.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie said: "Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis has arrived in Brazil to finalise a loan move to São Paulo. The #NUFC left-back is out of favour at St James’ Park and looking for a new challenge. With his contract up next summer, the 26-year-old could have played his last game for #NUFC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to reporters when he arrived in Brazil, Lewis said via the Belfast Telegraph: "I want to try and win cups and push up the league. I’m super excited to meet all the São Paulo fans. I’ve seen some games and I can’t wait to step out on that pitch. The Premier League is intense, it’s tough, it has a lot of quality, so hopefully I can bring a lot of that and contribute to São Paulo.”