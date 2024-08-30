Marc Guehi is set to remain at Crystal Palace. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to miss out on their main transfer target of the summer.

The deadline for transfers in the Premier League is just a few short hours away. Time is running out for clubs to dot the Is and cross the Ts - what is happening currently in the rumour mill?

Newcastle United have missed out on their primary transfer target after they were informed that will not be departing his current club - meanwhile, Southampton could launch a late effort to sign a wonderkid from the MLS.

Marc Guehi ‘not leaving’ Crystal Palace

Despite the best efforts of Newcastle, Marc Guehi will not be leaving Crystal Palace this summer, as confirmed by Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner today.

Speaking in a press conference, Glasner said: “But it was never really in doubt. First of all, congrats to Crystal Palace, the chairman and the everyone that they didn’t give in. Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen it was very important that Marc stays.

“Also thank you to Marc. We were always very close and talking a lot. All the rumours didn’t influence his performance, his mood, his personality. He always told me he’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that’s the most important thing, that the players tell me that they like to play for Crystal Palace.”

Southampton ‘exploring’ possibility of sign Noel Buck from MLS

Southampton could look to sign Noel Buck from New England Revolution in the dying embers of the transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider. They believe he has a lot of potential, though it is unlikely that they would thrust him into their first team so soon.

The Saints aren’t the only ones in the race - Championship outfit Norwich City are also keen on a move, albeit in the form of a loan transfer. Time is running out - they will need to act fast to avoid disappointment.