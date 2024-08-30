Ivan Toney of Brentford | Getty Images

Premier League clubs have until 11pm on Friday 30th August to make new signings - here are the deals that could still be in the works until the last moments.

England striker pursues move away from Brentford

Ivan Toney might have been the star of the show at Brentford with 36 Premier League goals for them in three seasons, but he has made no secret of the fact he’d like to move to a higher-profile club. Chelsea are understood to be in the mix for his signature as they search for a reliable goalscorer, and there are rumours that Manchester United and Arsenal have also shown interest.

Toney, 28, only has one year left on his contract and it seems highly unlikely he would strike a new deal with Brentford - meaning the club’s hierarchy want to secure a move for him sooner rather than later, instead of losing him for nothing next summer. It was reported that they hoped to receive £50m for their star striker, but as the window closes they might be forced to settle for less. Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli reportedly offered around £35m for him, which was rejected.

Keep a close eye on Toney as the clock ticks down on Friday.

Can Chelsea exiles find first-team football elsewhere?

Chelsea have consistently made headlines this summer for their huge squad, which sits at around 40 players - but only 20 can be named on a Premier League matchday, and new manager Enzo Maresca has made clear that he is only working with roughly that number, with the other half training apart. Those so-called exiles include Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Trevoh Chalobah.

Despite all three having three or more years left on their contracts, Maresca has been blunt in telling the players who are training apart that they will not get minutes. Under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea have already offloaded several big names this summer, including Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku. However, they will be keen to trim their squad further if possible.

Sterling has been linked to Manchcester United in a possible swap deal for Jadon Sancho, while Trevoh Chalobah could be heading out on loan according to The Athletic. Alongside attempting a clearout, though, they’re still chasing the signature of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen - who would be their 12th signing of the summer. Whether they can find buyers for their now-unwanted stars remains to be seen.

Arsenal weigh up goalkeeper and winger moves

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a relatively successful transfer window, bringing in key targets David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, and most recently Euros winner Mikel Merino - but they might move again before the deadline.

Aaron Ramsdale, who has found himself pushed out from between the sticks by Raya during his loan from Brentford, is rumoured to be on the move to newly-promoted Southampton. It would cost the Saints up to £25m and leave Arsenal seeking a new back-up keeper; Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is understood to be their target. The La Liga side are not keen to let him go, but their manager admitted that there is nothing he could do if the Gunners choose to activate Garcia’s €30m release clause.

That might not be the end of their transfer activity - in what would be a blockbuster move, it’s rumoured that Arsenal are considering making an offer for Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich. Coman has been with the German side for almost 10 years, but L’Équipe reported that he is ready for a move away and it’s possible that Arteta could utilise him as another option in the forward line.

Elsewhere - Marc Guehi saga finally ending, Leicester look to add attacker, and United work on Ugarte

It’s unclear what the situation is at Newcastle United; despite a prolonged pursuit of Crystal Palace and England’s Marc Guehi, the Magpies are now apparently set to walk away as Palace will not accept less than their £70m valuation, which Newcastle don’t want to pay. Kieran Trippier was reportedly asking for a move away, but rumours about him have dissipated in the last couple of days; the defender announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

Leicester manager Steve Cooper said this morning that a new signing for his side is ‘in motion’ with Bilal El Khannouss set to move over from Belgian side Genk, while Manchester United are still trying to get Manuel Ugarte’s signature over the line in time to face rivals Liverpool this weekend.

The transfer window officially shuts at 11pm on Friday night, but Premier League rules stipulate that clubs must register any players they want to appear in the league this weekend by noon the working day before a match - meaning any newcomers who would be up for featuring this weekend need to be signed by midday on Friday.