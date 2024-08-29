Interim England boss Lee Carsley has named his first Three Lions squad ahead of their Nations League games against Finland and the Republic of Ireland, handing possible senior debuts to four of his former U21s players. | Getty

Interim England boss Lee Carsley has named his first Three Lions squad ahead of their Nations League games against Finland and the Republic of Ireland, handing possible senior debuts to four of his former U21s players.

Carsley previously managed the England U21s team on their way to European Championship glory last year and some players who featured in that final also made their way up to senior level in time for this summer’s tournament in Germany, including Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Just over a year on from that success, Carsley has brought in Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Tino Livramento - all of whom are known to him from his time with the U21s.

Two big names have made their return to the England fold after missing out this summer: Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of the Euros through injury, is back in along with Jack Grealish, who Southgate chose to leave in the UK.

Speaking at a news conference, Carsley said: "I'm really fortunate to have the pool of players to pick from. We have some really exciting attacking players, and if we can get them in positions where they can demonstrate their ability.

“The [four] players that have been called up for their first caps are really exciting players. They were great phone calls to make - I was very proud to congratulate them and they fully deserve the chances they're going to get."

The four newcomers will be familiar names for Premier League fans. Gomes now plies his trade in Ligue 1 for Lille following time at Manchester United, but Livramento, Madueke, and Gibbs-White all play in England.

Livramento takes the place of Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier, who he has usurped in the Magpies’ starting line-up and who announced hisinternational retirement this morning. Gomes and Gibbs-White enter the midfield in place of Adam Wharton and the injured Jude Bellingham, with Gibbs-White being the first Nottingham Forest player to be called up for England since 1997.

Madueke - who made headlines last week for his hattrick for Chelsea in the Premier League - has stepped in in the absence of Ivan Toney. Carsley said: "Morgan (Gibbs-White)is a very attacking player, full of energy and very exciting. He has an excellent work rate and is very difficult to play against. He's been successful with England Under-21s.

“A lot of these players that we brought in are used to winning and going to the latter stages of tournaments. Angel (Gomes) is probably different to a lot of what we would have seen in the past, in terms of a centre-midfielder being a lot more physical and robust. He's a lot more of a technical player - he controls the game with his technique."

The highest-profile omission is Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, who started every game of EURO2024 but now finds himself left out. Carsley suggested that the defender’s lack of minutes at club level explains his absence: "I think the fact that Kyle hasn't played this season would suggest that Manchester City are phasing him in slowly.

"It's important that players coming in are up to speed and that they're ready to play. I would say 98% of the squad have played a lot of minutes.”

That could also explain the absence of Toney, who has not featured for Brentford yet this season amid transfer speculation. Two players whose hopes of returning to the fold were dashed today are Marcus Rashford and James Maddison; both were not included under Southgate in Germany, and Carsley admitted that at the minute there are “players ahead of them” for selection.

“Players that aren’t involved definitely aren’t ruled out, I don’t think I’m in a position to rule players in or out... Anyone that’s played in the past or in the future has a chance of being in the next squad.”

Fans were on the lookout for Arsenal’s Ben White, who made himself unavailable to England after a reported fallout with coaching staff under Gareth Southgate. However, the defender has not been included today and Carsley confirmed to reporters that he has still not made himself available.

The 50-year-old has not shied away from making big calls in his first squad, saying: "It's important to put my own stamp on the squad but also recognise how well they've done in the past. We've come so close (to winning a trophy) but I thought it was important to put some fresh faces in.”

There are also signs of how Carsley wants to play emerging already, with Phil Foden named as a midfielder rather than an attacker and Trent Alexander-Arnold named in defense instead of midfield. Carsley confirmed he saw the Liverpool man as a right back, at least for now, and on his team’s style of play, he added:

"We have to dominate our opponent in and out of possession. It's great that we want to be seen as an attacking team, but from last summer's point of view (at the U21 Euros) we went through the whole tournament and didn't concede a goal, which is testament to the defenders."

Reaction online has generally been positive to Carsley’s announcement, with his inclusion of young talents from the England pathway proving popular. However, he would not be drawn on whether he would look to take on the England job on a permanent basis, saying: “It’s probably important that I see how the games go!”

He added, “The mistakes I made in the past when in these (caretaker) positions was that I tell people too many times whether or not I want to do the job, but then forget to actually do it. The priority is to get out of Nations League B and not to worry too much about the future."

Carsley’s squad will travel to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland on 7th September, before hosting Finland at Wembley on the 10th.