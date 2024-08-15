Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has destroyed any hopes of him becoming the next England manager.

Gareth Southgate left the position after England reached final of the 2024 Euros, being defeated 2-1 by Spain. Since his departure, a number of names have been thrown around who could replace him.

While Lee Carsley has been appointed as the interim manager, the likes of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been rumoured to have thrown their names into the hat. Another manager being linked with the job was ex-Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino - but that move is now off the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Carsley is England’s interim manager.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pochettino, 52, spent the past season as Chelsea’s manager, taking them to a sixth place finish in the Premier League. Now, having agreed to a mutual separation from the Blues, he has signed on to become the new boss of the USA Men’s National Team (USMNT).

The United States Soccer Federation called an end to Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as manager following a disappointing Copa America showing.

Posting on X, David Ornstein from The Athletic said: “Mauricio Pochettino agrees to become USA head coach. Argentine [was the] top target to succeed Gregg Berhalter in USMNT role heading towards 2026 World Cup. [The] 52year-old worked with US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker at Southampton.”