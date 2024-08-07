Lee Carsley is expected to be named interim manager of England. | AFP via Getty Images

England are looking for a new boss to replace Gareth Southgate after his eight-year stint came to an end

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England U21 boss Lee Carsley is expected to take interim charge of the England men’s senior team during next month’s UEFA Nations League matches.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face Republic of Ireland and Finland in early September as they kick off their first campaign without Gareth Southgate in nearly eight years. Carsley is among the chief contenders to succeed Southgate on a permanent basis and is already highly-rated by the FA after leading the U21 team to European Championship glory last summer for the first time since 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Everton midfielder has managed England’s U21 team since 2021 and boasts a record of 23 wins, one draw and five defeats from his 29 matches, giving him a win percentage of 79.31%.

His team have often been praised for their front-foot attacking style of football and were also lauded last summer as they won the tournament in Georgia without conceding a single goal, making them the first team in history to achieve that feat at U21 level.

Sky Sports reports that the FA has chosen Carsley as interim manager to give them ample time to carry out an exhaustive period of due diligence on a host of possible candidates. As it stands, the likes of Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe have all been linked with the England job in recent months, though the latter has told reporters that his sole focus remains on Newcastle United.

The FA has declined to comment, and will not do so until it has confirmed the new boss. But in a statement released last month, chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed." Which appears to be a clear indication that Carsley was primed and ready to step up to take charge of the senior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsley’s appointment would mirror Southgate’s promotion from U21 to senior international management following Sam Allardyce’s shock departure in 2016. This route has proven successful for international teams in the past including Euro 2024 winners Spain, who reaped the benefits of promoting Luis de la Fuente to the senior role after winning the Euros at both U19 and U21 level in the past.

Carlsey won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland during a successful 17-year playing career in England, which saw him represent the likes of Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Everton and Birmingham City at Premier League and Championship level.

The tough-tackling midfielder retired in 2011, and has since worked in academy coaching roles at Coventry City, Sheffield United and Manchester City. The 50-year-old has also worked as caretaker first team manager at Coventry City , Brentford and Birmingham City at Championship level, but is yet to take on a permanent managerial role in senior first team football.