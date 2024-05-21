Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino becomes the latest Premier League manager to move on following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to leave Chelsea, following an end-of-season review with club chiefs this week. Pochettino met with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, as well as sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, over a two-day review on Monday and Tuesday after the 2023/24 season ended on Sunday.

The Blues ended the season strongly to finish sixth in the Premier League, which has seen them guarantee a spot in Europe. However, the relationship between Pochettino and club chiefs has been stretched in recent weeks, with transfer strategy thought to be a major point of contention. And Chelsea have now confirmed the news, with coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino also leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement posted on the club’s website, sporting directors Stewart and Winstanley said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Pochettino added: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

There is thought to be no bad blood between Pochettino and Chelsea, but recent months have seen issues surface regarding this summer’s transfer plans. Most notably, the club look set to sell Conor Gallagher on the basis that, as an academy graduate, he will bring in pure profit. Pochettino had made clear his desire to keep the midfielder and often made him captain in the absence of Thiago Silva.

Chelsea will begin their search for a replacement immediately and already there have been links to several options. Among them is Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who is quickly emerging as one of the most in-demand coaches after leading the Tractor Boys to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Michel of Spanish outfit Girona have also been linked with the job, while Thomas Tuchel is thought to be open to a return, having been sacked by Chelsea in September 2022. The German is ready to return to the Premier League, having left Bayern Munich once the Bundesliga season finished.