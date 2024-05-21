Football stars 'cheat death' after attempted carjacking

Three Ligue 1 footballers were the victims of an attempted carjacking.

Three footballers have been the victims of a carjacking in Marseille in the early hours of Monday, May 20. The trio were also shot at, leaving multiple bullet holes in the car they were travelling in, as they were travelling home from La Commanderie (Marseille’s training ground).

According to La Provence, Jean ‘Junior’ Onana (24), Faris Moumbagna (23), and Bamo Meïté (22) all managed to escape the incident unharmed, fleeing the scene before their attackers could bring them to any physical harm. Likewise, the perpetrators also fled the scene - local police, as well as specialised crime division DCOS, are still investigating their potential identities and their current whereabouts.

Another car, which was near the scene, was also hit by the string of bullets fired at the Marseille players’ car. As things stand, it is understood that no one was seriously hurt as a result of the incident.

Marseille finished 8th in Ligue 1 this season, 26 points behind eventual champions PSG. As such, they will miss out on European football in the 2024/25 season. They were victorious in their last game of the season, when they overcame Le Havre away from home by a score of 2-1.

Onana made 13 appearances, scoring one goal, with Moumbanga also making 13 appearances (scoring three goals). Meanwhile, Meite made 18 appearances, but failed to score any goals or register any assists.