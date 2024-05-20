Arsenal are chasing a striker in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The latest transfer news from the Premier League, including updates from Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal’s 20-year wait for a Premier League title continues despite ending the season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Everton.

Overall, the Gunners recorded an impressive 89 points from 38 games, which is their second highest tally in the Premier League era, and just one point short of the 90 that they achieved during their invincible season back in 2003/04.

Many experts believe that Arsenal’s achilles heel was their lack of a clinical centre forward, and despite scoring an incredible 91 league goals, only two Gunners stars in Bukayo Saka (16) and Kai Havertz (13) were able to get to double figures in the top-flight.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to sign a forward to get his team over the line next term and reports from Sky Sports Germany understand that his top target is RB Leipzig talisman Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old Slovenian international has scored 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions this season and has been earmarked as one of the top prospects in world football.

Sesko is an imposing figure at 6ft5, who is blessed with great strength and the ability to bring others into the game. However, along with his strength comes great speed to get in behind defences and the ability to take players out of the game with excellent footwork and dribbling ability.

Arsenal are the favourites to land the star and Sky Sports Germany understands that the forward currently has a release clause of £56m which would likely make him a cheaper alternative to Ivan Toney, valued at £70m.

However, RB Leipzig are keen to retain their top scorer. Fabrizio Romano understands that the German side are keen to remove the release clause and will do so by offering Sesko a new and improved contract at the Red Bull Arena.

New Liverpool boss wants to sign long-term centre back partner for Virgil Van Dijk

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot is determined to find a long-term partner for Virgil Van Dijk that can consolidate the Reds’ defence for the next decade. Liverpool are expected to lose Joel Matip on a free transfer in the summer while Ibrahima Konate has struggled for regular fitness in recent times.

Youngster Jarell Quansah has shown great signs of promise while Joe Gomez has also proved a capable deputy on occasion. But Slot wants someone to take the team to the next level who can help improve on Liverpool’s record of 10 clean sheets from 38 games.

GiveMeSport claims that Benfica star Antonio Silva is the club’s top target in the summer. Silva is a rising star, viewed as one of the best ball playing defenders in European football.

The 20-year-old has been an ever-present for Benfica in the last two seasons and has already won nine caps for Portugal. His performances have earned him comparisons to Van Dijk and Ruben Dias, who he has both cited as inspirations.

Liverpool are understood to be leading the race for Silva, but GiveMeSport understands that his £85m price tag could be a huge stumbling block given the FFP regulations that are in place.