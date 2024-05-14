Arsenal are aiming to win the title for the first time since 2004. (Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to end their long wait for a Premier League title

Arsenal have ensured that the title race will go to the final day of the season after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

And now they find themselves in the unusual position of cheering on arch-rivals Tottenham as they bid to prevent Manchester City winning a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the standout teams in the Premier League throughout the campaign and have bounced back terrifically from last season’s heartache of finishing runners-up.

The Gunners are amongst the best attacking teams in the division - they have scored an impressive 89 goals from 37 games and have only failed to score in three league games all season.

Arteta’s side have also proven to be a defensive force this campaign and have conceded just 28 goals, giving them the best defensive record of all 92 teams in English football.

The North London side were regularly seen as title contenders in the early 2000s, but have had a long road back to the big time - particularly between 2017 and 2023 when they went six years without Champions league football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when did Arsenal last win the Premier League title and how many times have they lifted the historic trophy during the Premier League era?

Here is everything you need to know.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League title?

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2003/04, gaining a total of 90 points over the course of the season.

Arsene Wenger’s title winners from that season were viewed as one of the greatest football teams of the Premier League era and the Gunners remarkably finished the entire league season unbeaten with 26 wins and 12 draws, earning them the nickname ‘the invincibles.’

Arsene Wenger and Patrick Vieira celebrate their title victory in 2004. (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s invincibles were the second team in top-flight history to finish a season unbeaten after Preston North End in 1889. While they remain the only team to finish a 38-game season unbeaten in English top-flight history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wenger’s team was filled with stars across the pitch and the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Ashley Cole were all amongst the best performers during the campaign.

Henry was awarded the Premier League player of the season for his efforts during the 2003/04 campaign, he also fired in a total of 30 goals to win the Golden Boot.

How many times have Arsenal won the Premier League?

Arsenal are amongst the most successful teams in Premier League history and they have lifted the title three times during the Premier League era - these came in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04.

All three of Arsenal’s Premier League titles came under the management of Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996 after replacing Bruce Rioch as manager. At the time his appointment was seen as a huge gamble due to his lack of experience in England. Wenger had previously managed Nancy and Monaco in France and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

Wenger’s arrival proved to be a watershed moment in the Premier League era and the Frenchman implemented a series of changes in terms of sports science in a bid to give his side a physical edge in terms of fitness.

Wenger enjoyed great success in his first eight years and became the first manager to regularly contest the league title in an era which was dominated by Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

How have Arsenal fared since winning the Premier League?

It has now been 20 years since Arsenal’s last Premier League title and the Gunners haven’t regularly challenged for the title for most of the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their last real title push came last term when they finished five points behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Over the last decade the Gunners have endured a fall from grace and they had back-to-back seasons without any form of European football during Covid, however they are now once again seen as a force to be reckoned with.

Here is Arsenal’s Premier League record since 2003/04: