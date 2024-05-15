The latest transfer news from the Premier League, involving Man Utd, Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City.

After a slightly subdued January transfer window, many fans are expecting to see plenty of high-profile deals in the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United in particular are keen to bolster their squad after a lacklustre season which has seen them fall out of the top four places, whilst also crashing out early in the Champions League group stage.

The Red Devils are in dire need of defensive reinforcements and this was epitomised most recently by their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace as a makeshift centre back partnership of 36-year-old Jonny Evans and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro struggled to deal with the attacking threat of Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and co.

Overall, Manchester United have conceded 56 goals this term and that figure could be alot worse if it wasn’t for the incredible 142 saves made by Andre Onana. The Cameroonian has faced the most shots of any keeper this season other than newly promoted Luton keeper Thomas Kaminksi.

The 13-time Premier League winner are keen to rectify this issue and according to Sky Sports are aiming to hijack Newcastle’s move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Manchester City academy graduate is set to become a free agent in the summer after four seasons at Craven Cottage and is already understood to be in advanced talks with the Magpies, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, given the defender’s ability and the fact that he is available for free Manchester United may emerge with a rival offer.

Arsenal and Manchester City eye £35m move for Bayer Leverkusen star

Bayer Leverkusen have notched up a half-century of unbeaten matches in all competitions to win the Bundesliga title for the first time whilst also reaching the Europa League final.

One player who has been imperative in that success this season has been attacking full back Jeremie Frimpong. The ex-Celtic man has racked up an incredible 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions making him one of the most productive fullbacks in the world this season.

However, Bild understands that he is leaning towards a move away from Leverkusen this summer with Manchester City and Arsenal both showing interest.