Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield called the police on a fan who persisted in following him.

Evander Holyfield was forced to call the police on an over-eager fan after he followed him in his car after a meet and greet session in Los Angeles, California.

According to TMZ, the incident took place on April 27 in Duarte, a suburb of LA. Holyfield allegedly refused to sign a piece of memorabilia for the fan in question - something that he seemed to take offence to, as he began to pursue Holyfield after the event had concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He initially chased ‘The Real Deal’ on foot, before continuing his pursuit by car. Despite Holyfield refusing to sign his memorabilia, the fan was still given a signed 8x10 photo.

After Holyfield’s driver failed to throw the fan off their tail, the police were contacted. Following this, the fan ceased following them - it is unclear if an arrest has been carried out since this took place. Additionally, neither the LA police nor Holyfield himself have addressed the issue publicly in the weeks since.

One of the most decorated boxers of all time, Holyfield’s active boxing career is the stuff of legend. After clearing out the Cruiserweight division, he won the undisputed heavyweight titles by defeating Buster Douglas. He went on to defeated Mike Tyson on two occasions, with the second fight with ‘Iron’ Mike being the infamous ‘bite fight’ where Holyfield lost a section of his ear courtesy of a Tyson bite.