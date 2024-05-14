Charlie Patino scoring for Arsenal.

Charlie Patino could leave Arsenal and make the move to La Liga in the summer.

A highly-rated wonderkid could be set to quit Arsenal this summer amid frustrations over lack of first-team opportunities. Charlie Patino looks like he will depart the Gunners after nine years, according to reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder was held in high regard in the North London side’s youth set-up. However he has been unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Patino departed on loan to Championship side Blackpool in the summer of 2022 and made 37 appearances as the club were ultimately relegated. He left again on loan in the summer of 2023, joining Swansea City for the current season.

The Evening Standard reports that he is now seeking a permenant move away from Arsenal and could head abroad in his search for first-team action. The midfielder holds a Spanish passport through his father and this could pave the road for a transfer to a La Liga team.