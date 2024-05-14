Arsenal transfer news: wonderkid Charlie Patino could quit Gunners after Swansea City loan ends
A highly-rated wonderkid could be set to quit Arsenal this summer amid frustrations over lack of first-team opportunities. Charlie Patino looks like he will depart the Gunners after nine years, according to reports.
The 20-year-old midfielder was held in high regard in the North London side’s youth set-up. However he has been unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans.
Patino departed on loan to Championship side Blackpool in the summer of 2022 and made 37 appearances as the club were ultimately relegated. He left again on loan in the summer of 2023, joining Swansea City for the current season.
The Evening Standard reports that he is now seeking a permenant move away from Arsenal and could head abroad in his search for first-team action. The midfielder holds a Spanish passport through his father and this could pave the road for a transfer to a La Liga team.
Patino has just one year left on his deal and the Standard report that the Gunners will be willing to sanction a move. Another highly-rated youngster Ethan Nwaneri, 17, could be set to feature in first team plans after signing his first professional deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.