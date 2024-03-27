£17m Chelsea-bound wonderkid Kendry Paez could face disciplinary action for conduct in New York.

Chelsea-bound midfielder Kendry Paez could face disciplinary action for his conduct whilst on international duty with the Ecuador national team.

Ecuador’s Football Federation (FEF) are investigating a video which appears to show the 16-year-old prodigy partying with two international teammates at a strip club in New York. The video went viral on social media just days before Ecuador’s 2-0 defeat to Italy in Jersey - during the game Paez appeared as a substitute to pick up his sixth international cap against the European champions.

It’s not yet clear when the video was filmed, but in the clip you can hear defender Robert Arboleda shouting as a dancer performs in front of Paez and Gonzalo Plata.

Paez, who is playing for Independiente del Valle in Ecuador’s top-flight is due to join Chelsea in the summer of 2025 when he turns 18. Last year, he was pushed onto the Blues’ radar when he became the youngest player to ever represent Ecuador and the youngest South American player to score in a World Cup qualifier. Upon signing for Chelsea he was described as a fearless dribbler and he has modelled his game on teammate Plata and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The minimum drinking age in USA is 21 while minors under that age are also prohibited from entering night clubs, regardless of the time of day.

The FEF said in a statement: “Given the facts of public knowledge, the FEF expresses the following: The official delegation had free time on Friday, March 22, from 2:00pm to 8:30pm, a schedule that was fully complied with. Images of events contrary to the values and principles that we defend and promote as an institution have been disseminated, which will be reasons for analysis for future calls.”

Article 16 of the FEF’s Code of Ethics states that any offences committed while representing Ecuador’s national team will be punished with a minimum fine of £790.