Rennes' French midfielder Desire Doue

Rennes star Desire Doue is being “watched” by Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Manchester United are being backed to compete a summer swoop for a European wonderkid. Former star Nemanja Matic has also seemingly given the Red Devils the green light to complete a move for the eye-catching Desire Doue.

Doue, 18, has made a splash in Ligue 1 with Rennes this season and the talented midfielder is expected to be on the move. It is a position United are in need of strengthening after an underwhelming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented Frenchman made his senior debut in 2022 and has made 52 appearances for Rennes since then. He has also chipped in with 7 goals so far - four of which have come in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester Evening News report that Doue is under contract until 2026 but his performances this season have caught the eye of clubs across Europe. Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be “watching” the player while Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle are also reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Speaking earlier in the season to French newspaper Ouest France, former Red Devil midfielder Matic has already made the case for why United should swoop for the Ligue 1 wonderkid. He said: “Desire has great potential. There are a few others but I don't want to say their names because I don't think it's good for them."