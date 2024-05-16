Sergio Aguero's dramatic winner secured the 2011/12 title race. (Getty Images)

Football fans are expecting plenty of twist and turns in the race for the title and European football

The final day of the Premier League season is synonymous with twists and turns. Highs and lows and everything in between and the stage is once again set for a thrilling climax as we approach the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The most entertaining battle this season takes place at the top of the Premier League title as reigning champions Manchester City aim for a record-breaking fourth consecutive title while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal aim to lift their first top-flight title in over 20 years. Elsewhere fans will be treated to a crucial battle for European football between Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United.

With the last day of the season looming we revisit some of the most dramatic and memorable final day moments from recent years.

Premier League last day of the season: best moments

2005/2006 - Lasagne gate and Tottenham’s European heartache

Tottenham missed out on Champions League in 2006. (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are two of the fiercest rivals in English football and both clubs were battling it out for the fourth and final Champions League spot in 2006.

Martin Jol’s side enjoyed an impressive season thanks to the goals of Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe and they entered the final day of the season with a narrow advantage of their North London rivals.

A victory against West Ham would have been enough for Tottenham to secure Champions League football but they were forced to field a weakened team for the game as a number of players got ill overnight.

Tottenham ultimately slipped to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham while Arsenal clinched the Champions League with a 4-2 victory against Wigan in a game which marked the last ever fixture at Highbury stadium.

The cause of the illnesses was originally placed on a lasagne that the team had eaten in the team’s hotel - but a later investigation suggested that the problems were likely caused by a virus.

2006/2007: Carlos Tevez inspires West Ham’s great escape

West Ham survived relegation after a goal from Carlos Tevez. (Getty Images)

A number of Premier League teams have made great escapes over the years but there are very few which have attracted the controversy of West Ham’s survival during the 2006/2007 campaign.

The controversy stems from West Ham’s acquisition of Argentinian pair Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez who were both signed under third party ownership during the transfer window.

Alan Curbishley’s West Ham entered the last game of the season in 17th position, three points clear of the drop zone, but they faced the unenviable task of travelling to Old Trafford to face the league champions Manchester United.

Tevez rubbed further salt in the wounds of Sheffield United fans by scoring the winner against Manchester United and Wigan clinched safety with a 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane.

A bitter legal dispute came in the aftermath of the incident and two years later West Ham were forced to pay £20 million in compensation.

The Blades ultimately took another 12 years to return to the top-flight and their manager at the time Neil Warnock resigned shortly after their relegation.

2011/12: The Aguero moment

Sergio Aguero scored the winner for Manchester City in a dramatic final day in 2011/12. (Getty Images)

Manchester City were described by Alex Ferguson as the noisy neighbours in the late 2000s and despite their big money takeover in 2008 they were yet to finish above their dominant neighbours Manchester United.

That all changed during the 2011/12 campaign and The Citizens fought ferociously with The Red Devils for their first ever Premier League title.

Man City entered the final day of the season in the ascendancy and Roberto Mancini’s side needed just three points on the final day of the season against QPR to secure the title.

QPR manager Mark Hughes was determined to make it a difficult night for his former employers and they too needed a favourable outcome to confirm their status in the top-flight.

Man United won 1-0 against Sunderland to pile the pressure on their rivals and things got worse for Man City when they found themselves 2-1 down against QPR after 66 minutes.

Man City dramatically equalised in added time and more drama followed when Sergio Aguero scored a dramatic winner with 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the clock.

2014/15 - Jonas Gutiérrez keeps Newcastle in the Premier League

Jonas Gutiérrez bagged the winner against West Ham in 2015. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United were in freefall during the later stages of the 2014/15 season and they had won just two of their previous 18 games under interim manager John Carver.

This left The Magpies in a precarious position on the final day of the season and they had a narrow two point gap on Hull City heading into the last game of the season.

Hull had a superior goal difference at the time which meant that they had the possibility of surviving if Newcastle failed to win.

The first half proved to be a cagey affair and it coincided with a pre-match interview from owner Mike Ashley for the first time since his takeover in 2007.

Nerves increased at St James’ Park when Man United were reduced to 10 men during their game at Hull.

However, the Magpies ultimately clinched safety with a 2-0 victory over West Ham and Jonas Gutierezz proved to be the hero when he scored the second goal just three months after his return from cancer.

2021/2022: Manchester City’s quick fire comeback

Man City edged Liverpool to the league title in 2021/22. (Getty Images)

Manchester City have produced their fair share of drama on the final day and the most recent example of this came last season when they edged their way to the title over rivals Liverpool.

The two clubs were both in a league of their own throughout the campaign and they had both lost just five games between them heading into the final day.

Liverpool increased the pressure on Manchester City with a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a setback at the end of the first half when Matty Cash scored the opener for Aston Villa. The Spaniards problems soon escalated in the second half when Aston Villa doubled their lead through former Liverpool player Philipe Coutinho.

