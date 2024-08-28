Federico Chiesa of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal against AC Monza in May Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images | Getty Images

Arne Slot is closing in on his first signings as Liverpool manager, with one attacker apparently flying to Merseyside to complete a deal.

Some fans were fidgeting at the lack of incomings to Anfield this summer, but a new winger could be arriving in time to make his debut against their rivals Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

Federico Chiesa is set to complete a move from Juventus for around £12m; that’s the price that Sky Sports believe has been agreed. Barcelona were apparently interested in securing the signature of the Italian international, who has been at Juventus since 2020 after joining from Fiorentina, where he had been since age 10.

However, Barcelona have struggled with financial obstacles this summer and Chiesa now looks set to leave continental Europe for his first spell in the Premier League.

At 26, the winger already has two Coppa Italia trophies and a European Championship to his name. England fans might remember him from the painful penalty loss to Italy in the postponed Euro 2020, though he was substituted late on and did not feature in the shootout. However, his two Man of the Match performances in the competition earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament. Chiesa’s time at Juventus was disrupted by a serious knee injury in 2022 but he returned later in the year and set a personal record for Serie A goals last season.

Though he reportedly has one year left on his deal, new manager Thiago Motta did not name Chiesa in his squad for their league clash with Como and the winger is understood to be surplus to requirements.

When spotted at the airport today reportedly to fly to the UK, Chiesa thanked Juventus fans and told the camera: “I’m really happy for this new adventure, I’m really happy and my family and I can’t wait.”

Liverpool will continue their Premier League campaign, which so far has seen wins over Ipswich and Brentford, on Sunday when they travel to Old Trafford. Chiesa could feature in that game as long as he is registered midday on Friday - though the transfer window doesn’t shut until late on Friday night, Premier League rules state that new players must be registered by noon on the working day before a match.