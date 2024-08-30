Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave Everton? | Getty Images

Everton could lose one of their top players today, with Chelsea and Newcastle United showing an interest.

The summer transfer window is set to close is just a few short hours. Time is running thin for clubs in the Premier League to put a bow on their transfer business - who is looking to make a late splash?

An Everton striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park - sources say that a move in the final hours of the window is ‘not impossible’. Meanwhile, a young winger at Fulham could make the jump to a club in the Championship.

‘Not impossible’ for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to leave Everton today

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could cause a major shock on deadline day. He has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Newcastle United - his potential departure from Goodison Park is ‘not impossible’.

This is according to David Ornstein, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT: “Let's see what happens with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He's into the last year of his contract and Everton will not want to lose him for free.

“There has been some interest; Chelsea have looked at him, Newcastle previously before the PSR deadline, so it's not impossible that a move could materialise. Everton's stance a while ago was: 'Sign a new contract or it's going to be a sale, we can't lose you for free'. But it takes all parties to tango, so we'll have to watch that one.”

Fulham winger Martial Godo linked with Blackburn Rovers

Fulham’s Martial Godo is set for a loan move to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, according to a report from Alan Nixon on his official Patreon page.

At the age of 21, Godo is not yet ready for first team football at Craven Cottage. Fulham will be hoping that he continues his development at Ewood Park - last season, he spent the campaign out on loan at Wigan Athletic, scoring four goals and picking up four assists over the course of 30 League One games.