Chelsea player 'offered' to new club as Arsenal and West Ham pair depart

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, September 1st

The transfer window has shut, August has ended and Premier League clubs are stuck with what they have got until January. Manchester City are aiming for another league title this season under Pep Guardiola, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool planning to chase them down.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are planning to have successful campaigns. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United midfielder wanted

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United midfielder Christian Eriksen is wanted by Anderlecht, according to Het Belang van Limburg. The former Spurs and Brentford man is facing an uncertain future right now at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in 2022, has made 72 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has scored three goals. His game time could try up under Erik ten Hag this term, hence why he is being linked with an exit.

Arsenal cut defender ties

Arsenal have parted ways with defender Omar Rekik, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. The Gunners have mutually terminated the player’s contract and he will now become a free agent.

The 22-year-old signed for the London outfit back in 2021 having previously had spells at Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV, Marseille and Hertha Berlin. He never made a competitive senior appearance during his time at the Emirates Stadium though and was loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam, Wigan Athletic and Servette to gain experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham man leaves

West Ham centre-back Kurt Zouma has joined Al-Orobah on loan. The ex-Chelsea man has been given the green light to move to the Saudi Pro League side on a temporary basis.

His new team were promoted to the top flight last season and have also recently signed winger Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson and midfielder Jean Michael Seri from Burnley and Hull City respectively recently. Their stadium has a capacity of 7,000.

Chelsea left-back offered to Fenerbahce

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has been ‘offered’ to Fenerbahce, as detailed in a report by GiveMeSport. The window remains open in Turkey.

The 27-year-old is an option for Jose Mourinho’s side with his future at Stamford Bridge uncertain. He has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca but ended up staying put in London beyond the English deadline. A switch to the Turkish Super Lig would give him the chance to play regular football again.