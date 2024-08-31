Jadon Sancho has spoken after leaving Manchester United for Chelsea | Getty Images

Chelsea have completed the loan signing of England international Jadon Sancho from Manchester United for the remainder of this season.

The Blues said they have an obligation to sign Sancho permanently next summer. He moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, making more than 80 appearances before heading back to the German club on loan earlier this year.

Sancho’s Chelsea switch was sealed late on transfer deadline day before the club made the announcement official on Saturday evening. The 24-year-old returned to United earlier this summer, yet his spell at Old Trafford is most remembered for a dispute with manager Erik ten Hag that included him not training with the first team for a spell.

Sancho has won more than 20 England caps but he last played international football in 2021.

“I am really excited to be here,” Sancho told Chelsea’s website. “London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it is exciting. Hopefully, I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge. It’s been a bit crazy. Obviously, it was the last day of the transfer window so it’s expected to be a bit crazy, but I’m really happy it’s all finally done.

“My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he is happy to see the back of the summer transfer window as his attention switches fully to the rest of the season and, in particular, Sunday’s home clash with Crystal Palace.

The Blues were involved in some late dealings ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline, with Sancho’s arrival and Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah all leaving Stamford Bridge on loan deals.

“It’s not only me, I think it’s the same for all the head coaches,” Maresca told the club’s website.

“Once the transfer window is closed you know exactly who the players you have and can work with are.

“I just think about the next training session, the next game. We had four games this month, which can be good because you just focus on the game without thinking about who’s coming, who’s going.”

Reece James and Romeo Lavia are sidelined for the visit of Palace but Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto are expected to return, having missed the midweek Europa Conference League clash with Servette.