Manchester United 'want more' for Jadon Sancho as defender 'set' for EFL loan move

Manchester United will require an improved offer before they allow Jadon Sancho to leave the club.

We are less than 48 hours away from the end of the summer transfer window. It has been a successful period for Manchester United in the transfer market - but they are not done with their business just yet. What is happening in the rumour mill outside Old Trafford on this day?

Juventus have put forth an offer for Jadon Sancho, but United are hoping for improved terms before they will allow the former Borussia Dortmund star to depart Old Trafford in the next couple of days. Additionally, a United academy graduate is set to move on loan to a club who are currently playing in League Two.

Manchester United ‘want more’ from Juventus for Jadon Sancho

Juventus have made their intentions clear - they want to bring Jadon Sancho to the club on loan this summer. Nevertheless, United want more money than the Old Lady are currently offering, according to a report from Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla.

Their current proposal would see United paying a large chunk of Sancho’s wages - unsurprisingly, this has been roundly rejected by the Red Devils. Juventus are not the only club lining up to try and bring Sancho on board - Chelsea are also interested and could offer up Raheem Sterling as part of a swap deal.

Rhys Bennett set for loan move to Fleetwood Town

United youngster Rhys Bennett is set for a loan move to Fleetwood Town, according to a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider. As things stand, he is in the process of undergoing a medical for the Cod Army.

Last season, Bennett spent a brief spell out on loan at Stockport County. He made just one appearance for the club, in a 4-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers - after this, the 20 year old was not named in their matchday squad again.